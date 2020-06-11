Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 40,000 test positive; Highest number of hospitalizations; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, confirmed cases, and completed tests across the state.

Health officials reported on Thursday 1,310 more people tested positive for COVID-19, making it 39,481 total lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina.

More than 19,000 coronavirus tests have been completed since Thursday, NCDHHS reports. More than 572,600 total have been completed in the state.

NCDHHS said that 812 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from 780 people on Thursday.

To date, 1,064 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.

State leaders announced this week that they have every intention of reopening public schools grades K-12 this fall. Schools would reopen under strict guidelines and policies including floor markings and entrance screenings.

Meanwhile, the RNC continues to get closer to an official announcement that the celebratory part of its convention will be moved out of Charlotte, North Carolina due to the pandemic.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 6,155 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Union County – 647 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Anson County – 81 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 130 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 641 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Rowan County – 808 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Iredell County – 378 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cleveland County – 134 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 406 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 113 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 341 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 43 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 656 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 228 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Wilkes County – 516 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 37 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 42 positive cases and 1 related death

