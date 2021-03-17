Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 2k new cases reported Wednesday; around 1k remain hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,999 new cases were reported by NCDHHS on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, bringing the statewide total to 889,310. 11,757 people have died related to the virus.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 1,002.

NCDHHS says that 5.6% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,851,648 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 852,732 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Governor Cooper will give a COVID-19 Task force update Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The update from Gov. Cooper and state health officials comes as N.C. officially moves into Group 4 of the vaccination effort.

Americans across the nation began receiving $1,400 stimulus checks on Wednesday as part of President Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan.’

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: