NCDHHS: 24K kids ages 5-11, about 3% of population, have been vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave a COVID-19 update from Raleigh’s Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday.

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who appeared Tuesday on Good Day Charlotte, led the briefing alongside Dr. Charlene Wong, Assistant Secretary for Children and Families.

Currently, 72 percent of the adult population in the state has had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 67 percent are fully vaccinated.

About 24,000 children ages 5-11, about 2-3 percent of the state population, have been vaccinated since eligibility.

Hospitalizations have been nearly slashed in half over the last 30 days and now stand at just below 1,100.

The FDA granted emergency authorization for the vaccine for children ages 5-11 right before Halloween. State-level officials were expected to ramp up efforts to get shots in the arms of kids and make sure the vaccine is widely, and easily, accessible.