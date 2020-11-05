Coronavirus in NC: More than 2,800 cases reported Thursday, bringing total past 285,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,193 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded from Thursday to Saturday with a record of 2,885 set last Thursday. On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2,859 new cases were reported in North Carolina.



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 285,6612, and 4,548 people have died. 273,173 are molecular positive cases, and 12,488 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,214,454 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6.6% of those tests have been positive.

NCDHHS said 5,194 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,718 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 2, there have been 246,318 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Tuesday’s elections in North Carolina were held with socially distant restrictions in place.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 35,609 positive cases and 402 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,102 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Union County – 6,273 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Anson County – 754 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,523 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,237 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,420 positive cases and 121 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,117 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,458 positive cases and 91 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,638 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 4,936 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,038 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 2,899 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,795 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,972 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Avery County – 673 positive cases and 2 deaths

