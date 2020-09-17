Coronavirus in NC: Number of total cases near 190,000; hospitalizations hover near 900; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
State health officials said 1,552 more cases and 31 additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 189,576 confirmed cases and 3,180 deaths statewide. The rate of infection fell slightly to 5.6 percent from Wednesday.
New recovery statistics were released late Monday and now stand at 167,257.
More than 2.7 million tests have been administered so far.
State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen announced on Tuesday an additional testing vendor, Optum Serve, that will provide resources for the state to continue testing capacity. “Testing is a core element of North Carolina’s response to this pandemic, and that means making sure cost and access challenges never act as a barrier to a needed test. As we continue expanding free community testing options, we’re helping North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Cohen said.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 27,235 positive cases and 337 related deaths
- Gaston County – 4,730 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Union County – 4,488 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Anson County – 534 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Stanly County – 1,761 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,684 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,109 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,617 positive cases and 26 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,927 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,395 positive cases and 14 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,897 positive cases and 50 related deaths
- Alexander County – 475 positive cases and 4 death
- Burke County – 1,988 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,544 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,134 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Avery County – 313 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 564 positive cases and 1 deaths
- Ashe County – 246 positive cases and 1 related death
