Coronavirus in NC: Number of total cases near 190,000; hospitalizations hover near 900; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

State health officials said 1,552 more cases and 31 additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 189,576 confirmed cases and 3,180 deaths statewide. The rate of infection fell slightly to 5.6 percent from Wednesday.

New recovery statistics were released late Monday and now stand at 167,257.

More than 2.7 million tests have been administered so far.

State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen announced on Tuesday an additional testing vendor, Optum Serve, that will provide resources for the state to continue testing capacity. “Testing is a core element of North Carolina’s response to this pandemic, and that means making sure cost and access challenges never act as a barrier to a needed test. As we continue expanding free community testing options, we’re helping North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Cohen said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,235 positive cases and 337 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,730 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Union County – 4,488 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Anson County – 534 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,761 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,684 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,109 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,617 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,927 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,395 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 2,897 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Alexander County – 475 positive cases and 4 death

Burke County – 1,988 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,544 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,134 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Avery County – 313 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 564 positive cases and 1 deaths

Ashe County – 246 positive cases and 1 related death

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM