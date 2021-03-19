Coronavirus in NC: Meck County surpasses 100k cases; hospitalizations fall to 970

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
1,915new cases were reported by NCDHHS on Friday, March 19, 2021, bringing the statewide total to 893,229. 11,805 people have died related to the virus.
Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 970.
NCDHHS says that 4.0% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,945,810 coronavirus tests completed.
As of Monday, March 15, there have been 852,732 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
A new variant originally found in California has been labeled a “variant of concern” by the CDC.
The CDC is now projecting that this variant of the virus is expected to become the dominant form of COVID in the U.S.
But if there’s any good news, former FDA commissioner and current Director of the Robert J Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, Dr. Mark McClellan, says the vaccines on the market appear to be working.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,025 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,398 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,941 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,454 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,207 positive cases and 239 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,835 positive cases and 96 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,956 positive cases and 289 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,679 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,409 positive cases and 398 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,019 positive cases and 199 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,111 positive cases and 77 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 100,099 positive cases and 899 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,375 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,112 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 21,673 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,201 positive cases and 104 related deaths