Coronavirus in NC: Meck County surpasses 100k cases; hospitalizations fall to 970

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

1,915new cases were reported by NCDHHS on Friday, March 19, 2021, bringing the statewide total to 893,229. 11,805 people have died related to the virus.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 970.

NCDHHS says that 4.0% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,945,810 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 852,732 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

A new variant originally found in California has been labeled a “variant of concern” by the CDC.

The CDC is now projecting that this variant of the virus is expected to become the dominant form of COVID in the U.S.

But if there’s any good news, former FDA commissioner and current Director of the Robert J Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, Dr. Mark McClellan, says the vaccines on the market appear to be working.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: