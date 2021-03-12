Coronavirus in NC: Little change in hospitalizations; nearly 2k new cases reported Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,037 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Thursday, 1,998 new cases were reported.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 881,823, and 11,663 people have died.
NCDHHS says that 3.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,703,559 coronavirus tests completed.
As of Monday, March 8, there have been 837,824 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,002 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,373 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,890 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,365 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,941 positive cases and 238 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,768 positive cases and 93 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,768 positive cases and 286 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,542 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,188 positive cases and 387 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,803 positive cases and 197 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,020 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 98,869 positive cases and 891 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,195 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,007 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 21,301 positive cases and 204 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,130 positive cases and 104 related deaths