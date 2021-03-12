Coronavirus in NC: Little change in hospitalizations; nearly 2k new cases reported Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,037 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, 1,998 new cases were reported.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 881,823, and 11,663 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 3.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,703,559 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 837,824 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: