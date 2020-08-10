Coronavirus in NC: Less than 700 new cases reported in 24 hours; Hospitalizations stabilizing; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,111 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 626 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a dramatic decrease in new cases, and the first day to report under 1,000 cases since June 23, 2020.

The state reported that 6,058 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 12,756 are in use. 6,515 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,001,919 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 5% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 136,844, and 2,172 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

Governor Cooper announced last week that because of the rising concerns of slowing the spread and students returning to college later this month and in early September, he would be extending the Phase 2 pandemic restrictions for an additional five weeks.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 22,315 positive cases and 232 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,339 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Union County – 3,109 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Anson County – 328 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,075 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,626 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,205 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,851 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,193 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Lincoln County – 850 positive cases and 9 deaths

Catawba County – 2,123 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Alexander County – 303 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,661 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,215 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 842 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Avery County – 98 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 293 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 158 positive cases and 1 related death

