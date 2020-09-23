Coronavirus in NC: Less than 1,000 new cases reported Wednesday; rate of infection remains steady at 5.4

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

952 more cases and 30 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 196,501 confirmed cases and 3,316 related deaths statewide. Over 176,000 of those patients have recovered.

The infection rate remains flat at 5.4%.

912 patients currently remain in the hospital. More than 2.8 million tests have been administered.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the next phase in re-opening up the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large outdoor venues that can hold over 10,000 seats, such as Bank of America Stadium, will be able to open at seven-percent capacity.

NCDHHS announced that it has released an App that will notify users when and where they may have been exposed to the Virus. The App is called ‘SlowCOVIDNC.’ It leverages Google’s and Apple’s Exposure Notification System.

Mecklenburg County released its latest statistics on Tuesday. More than half of the county’s deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Eight out of 10 Virus patients have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,768 positive cases and 343 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,923 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Union County – 4,629 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Anson County – 558 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,840 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,836 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,224 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,708 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,095 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,513 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,014 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 495 positive cases and 6 death

Burke County – 2,033 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,581 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,175 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Avery County – 330 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 613 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 252 positive cases and 1 related death

