Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate and hospitalizations soar to all-time highs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,537 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 3,300 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Saturday marked the highest amount of new cases with 3,885 new cases reported.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick.”

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 320,862 and 4,898 people have died. 304,784 are molecular positive cases, and 16,078 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,715,093 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9.2% of those tests have been positive.

4,937 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,013 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, there have been 276,132 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced a new COVID-19 county alert system that is expected to identify hot spots and areas that have become prone to an increase in cases.

Of the surrounding counties, Gaston was at the highest levels, while Mecklenburg remained at the lowest level. Gaston county officials released a statement afterward.

“Our public health department would like to remind everyone that going into the Thanksgiving holiday, it is more important than ever to note our county’s challenging state related to COVID. The county has already been promoting messaging on how to more safely celebrate this holiday, knowing how easily the virus spreads and how many of the carriers can be asymptomatic.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 39,166 positive cases and 425 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,145 positive cases and 170 related deaths

Union County – 6,995 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Anson County – 837 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,734 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,042 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,002 positive cases and 125 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,709 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,841 positive cases and 99 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,007 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,901 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,359 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Burke County – 3,334 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,117 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,354 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Avery County – 816 positive cases and 3 deaths

Latest headlines from FOX 46