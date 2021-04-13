Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate jumps to 8.3%; NC pauses J&J vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,364 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 936,425.

1,032 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 8.3%. 12,305 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Mecklenburg County Public Health is giving a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The vaccine will be paused at federal facilities and officials recommend, but don’t mandate, that the vaccine be shelved for now on the county level.

This week Charlotte Mecklenburg students began returning for in-person learning for four days a week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: