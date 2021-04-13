Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate jumps to 8.3%; NC pauses J&J vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
1,364 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 936,425.
1,032 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 8.3%. 12,305 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
Mecklenburg County Public Health is giving a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The vaccine will be paused at federal facilities and officials recommend, but don’t mandate, that the vaccine be shelved for now on the county level.
This week Charlotte Mecklenburg students began returning for in-person learning for four days a week.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,246 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,461 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,034 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,679 positive cases and 148 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,478 positive cases and 247 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,074 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,495 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,031 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,386 positive cases and 408 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,792 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,512 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 105,809 positive cases and 919 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,045 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,451 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,974 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,414 positive cases and 108 related deaths