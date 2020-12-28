Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate and hospitalizations reach record levels on Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

The infection rate soared on Monday, from 11.2 to 14.7. NCDHHS says they want that number below 5.

Hospitalizations also remain at record levels with 3,192 patients currently in the hospital. Hospital data shows 68% of patients are ages 60-80+.

3,888 more cases were reported since yesterday raising the state tally to over 520,000. Daily case data shows that 60% of cases are ages 25-64.

6,561 related deaths have been confirmed.

Late Sunday President Donald Trump approved a stimulus bill after initially vetoing the bill while lawmakers from both sides of the aisle called on him to reverse.

Nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months, despite fear that travel will lead to more cases of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,284,599 on Sunday, the highest total since March 15. More than 10 million people have traveled by air since Dec. 18, including six days with at least 1 million people getting screened.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 60,618 positive cases and 543 related deaths

Gaston County – 14,907 positive cases and 233 related deaths

Union County – 11,910 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Anson County – 1,380 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,161 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 10,772 positive cases and 135 related deaths

Rowan County – 8,665 positive cases and 162 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,047 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Cleveland County – 6,423 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,197 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 10,801 positive cases and 141 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,526 positive cases and 29 related deaths

Burke County – 6,033 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,646 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,745 positive cases and 69 related deaths

Avery County – 1,323 positive cases and 15 related deaths

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

