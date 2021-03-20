Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate falls below target; hospitalizations under 1K 3 straight days

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

The infection rate fell below the targeted goal of 5%, and currently stands at 4.9%.

2,034 new cases have been reported since yesterday raising the state tally to 895,478 confirmed cases statewide. Hospitalizations remain below 1,000 with 964 current patients.

15 additional deaths were reported Saturday raising the total to 11,820 related fatalities.

This week Dr. Fauci of the NIH stated that he believed young children will be able to get vaccinated by 2022. The CDC also recommended a decrease of six feet distance in schools, to three feet.

Duke University’s Dr. Mark McClellan, the former FDA commissioner under President George W. Bush, said on Thursday that he believes boosters could become the new norm as a rise in a much more potent strain and variant of the coronavirus spreads.

Also on Thursday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris strongly discouraged student travel for spring break and warned of potential mass spreader events.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: