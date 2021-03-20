Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate falls below target; hospitalizations under 1K 3 straight days

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
The infection rate fell below the targeted goal of 5%, and currently stands at 4.9%.
2,034 new cases have been reported since yesterday raising the state tally to 895,478 confirmed cases statewide. Hospitalizations remain below 1,000 with 964 current patients.
15 additional deaths were reported Saturday raising the total to 11,820 related fatalities.
This week Dr. Fauci of the NIH stated that he believed young children will be able to get vaccinated by 2022. The CDC also recommended a decrease of six feet distance in schools, to three feet.
Duke University’s Dr. Mark McClellan, the former FDA commissioner under President George W. Bush, said on Thursday that he believes boosters could become the new norm as a rise in a much more potent strain and variant of the coronavirus spreads.
Also on Thursday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris strongly discouraged student travel for spring break and warned of potential mass spreader events.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,031 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,399 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,944 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,469 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,254 positive cases and 239 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,850 positive cases and 97 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,972 positive cases and 289 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,701 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,450 positive cases and 398 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,070 positive cases and 202 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,129 positive cases and 77 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 100,377 positive cases and 899 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,406 positive cases and 292 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,133 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 21,727 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,214 positive cases and 104 related deaths