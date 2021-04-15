Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate drops to 5.1%; 1,020 patients remain hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
2,434 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 941,218.
1,020 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 5.1%. 12,359 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is partnering with Novant Health to address the hesitancy to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, received his COVID vaccine on Tuesday at his race team’s shop in North Carolina. He says it’s important to learn about the vaccine and for him to do his part.
“For me, it’s important to learn about the vaccine and do my part to help get us back to normal. I want to see fans safely back at the race track and filling the grandstands, I want to safely attend concerts and sporting events, all the things we did before COVID, Wallace said. “To do those things, it starts with getting vaccinated and I encourage others to get their shot and help get us all safely back to normal.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,260 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,469 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,045 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,707 positive cases and 148 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,652 positive cases and 247 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,098 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,554 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,072 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,511 positive cases and 409 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,889 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,560 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 106,380positive cases and 921 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,111 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,495 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 23,147 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,437 positive cases and 108 related deaths