Coronavirus in NC: Infection rate drops to 5.1%; 1,020 patients remain hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,434 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 941,218.

1,020 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 5.1%. 12,359 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is partnering with Novant Health to address the hesitancy to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, received his COVID vaccine on Tuesday at his race team’s shop in North Carolina. He says it’s important to learn about the vaccine and for him to do his part.

“For me, it’s important to learn about the vaccine and do my part to help get us back to normal. I want to see fans safely back at the race track and filling the grandstands, I want to safely attend concerts and sporting events, all the things we did before COVID, Wallace said. “To do those things, it starts with getting vaccinated and I encourage others to get their shot and help get us all safely back to normal.”

