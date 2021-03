Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations under 1K for 5th straight day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,248 more cases were reported on Monday raising the state tally to 898,102 cases statewide.

Hospitalizations remained under 1,000 for the fifth straight day with 924 current patients in the hospital. 16 additional deaths are being reported on Monday. there are now 11,836 related fatalities.

The infection rate rose slightly to 5.8%.

AstraZeneca said on Monday that a limited U.S. study found its vaccine to be 79% effective.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team was set to give an update on Monday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: