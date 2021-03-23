Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations under 1,000 for 6th straight day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remained under 1,000 for the sixth straight day with 956 current patients.

1,062 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 899,164 confirmed cases.

18 additional deaths have been reported on Tuesday raising the state’s total to 11,854 related fatalities.

The infection rate rose for the second straight day to 6.3%.

Governor Cooper, Health Secretary Cohen, and the Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on Tuesday at 2 p.m. as leaders continue to loosen pandemic restrictions.

This week CMS began allowing students to do in-person learning four days per week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: