Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations under 1,000 for 6th straight day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations remained under 1,000 for the sixth straight day with 956 current patients.
1,062 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 899,164 confirmed cases.
18 additional deaths have been reported on Tuesday raising the state’s total to 11,854 related fatalities.
The infection rate rose for the second straight day to 6.3%.
Governor Cooper, Health Secretary Cohen, and the Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on Tuesday at 2 p.m. as leaders continue to loosen pandemic restrictions.
This week CMS began allowing students to do in-person learning four days per week.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,043 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,408 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,952 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,482 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,351 positive cases and 239 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,885 positive cases and 98 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,036 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,740 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,519 positive cases and 399 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,161 positive cases and 202 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,166 positive cases and 77 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 100,837 positive cases and 901 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,457 positive cases and 292 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,167 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 21,854 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,244 positive cases and 104 related deaths