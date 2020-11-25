Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations surge to another record high as new cases top 4k; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high at 1,811. NCDHHS reports that to date, 5,138 people have died from the virus.

According to state health officials, 4,212 more cases were reported on Wednesday, raising the state tally to 346,506. The infection rate increased to 7.3%.

As of Monday, 293,555 patients are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a record number of daily cases at more than 4,500. A record 9.2% infection rate was also set last week.

Governor Roy Cooper’s tightened statewide mask mandate is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving.

While the new Executive Order only requires masks in public, the governor still encouraged mask use in private settings.

According to the executive order, face-coverings must now be worn while exercising indoors, and outside within six feet of a person who doesn’t live in the same household.

Holiday travelers were urged by both local and national health leaders to use caution during this Thanksgiving holiday week.

North Carolinians are prohibited from holding indoor gatherings with more than 10 people.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 41,726 positive cases and 437 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,794 positive cases and 179 related deaths

Union County – 7,472 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Anson County – 887 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,879 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,617 positive cases and 106 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,416 positive cases and 129 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,248 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,129 positive cases and 105 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,306 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,511 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,537 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Burke County – 3,699 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,391 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,564 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Avery County – 877 positive cases and 7 deaths

