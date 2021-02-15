Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations stay below 2,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,941 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Jan. 9, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 11,581 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day, 10,398, set on Jan. 7.

2,458 cases were reported on Monday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 824,352, and 10,501 people have died. 725,385 are molecular positive cases, and 98,967 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 7.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 9,660,088 coronavirus tests completed.

5,963 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 14,904 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, there have been 730,454 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: