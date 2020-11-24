Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations surge to 1,724, shattering previous high by more than 100; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high at 1,742. NCDHHS reports that to date, 5,074 people have died from the virus.

According to state health officials, 3,100 more cases were reported on Tuesday, raising the state tally to 342,294. The infection rate is slightly down to 6.5%.

As of Monday, November 23, 293,555 patients are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a record number of daily cases at more than 4,500. A record 9.2% infection rate was also set last week.

Gov. Roy Cooper tightened the statewide mask mandate on Monday as COVID-19 trends continue to go in the wrong direction.

Ten more counties in North Carolina have reached ‘critical community spread’ status, totaling 20 red counties in the state. Forty-two counties are currently at orange status.

“Our statewide mask requirement has been in effect since June and it is still our best weapon in this fight. Today’s executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with,” Gov. Cooper said.

Holiday travelers were urged by both local and national health leaders to use caution during this Thanksgiving holiday week.

North Carolinians are prohibited from holding indoor gatherings with more than 10 people.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 41,392 positive cases and 435 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,701 positive cases and 178 related deaths

Union County – 7,387 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Anson County – 877 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,857 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,524 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,373 positive cases and 126 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,182 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,087 positive cases and 105 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,241 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,374 positive cases and 84 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,498 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Burke County – 3,612 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,339 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,535 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Avery County – 874 positive cases and 4 deaths

