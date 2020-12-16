Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations soar and quickly approach 3,000 in December

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations are soaring with 2,811 patients currently in the hospital, a new all-time high.
5,273 more cases have been reported since yesterday. there are now 451,874 confirmed cases statewide. Daily cases have surpassed 5,000 for 6 of the last 7 days. Nearly 6,000 North Carolinians have died.
The Pfizer vaccine will keep you immune for a minimum of two months, according the NCDHHS Q&A page.
On Tuesday Caldwell County health leaders reported all-time highs in daily cases and hospitalizations. 166 new cases were reported on Tuesday and a record 43 patients are currently in the hospital.
Also this week Novant Health expressed concern over an influx of patients seeking tests in their emergency rooms. Novant said test seekers should not go to the emergency rooms, but rather one of the healthcare providers testing sites.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 53,076 positive cases and 491 related deaths
- Gaston County – 12,812 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Union County – 10,055 positive cases and 87 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,198 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Stanly County – 3,635 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 9,068 positive cases and 120 related deaths
- Rowan County – 7,319 positive cases and 151 related deaths
- Iredell County – 7,629 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 5,428 positive cases and 125 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 4,443 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 9,159 positive cases and 117 related deaths
- Alexander County – 2,109 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 5,241 positive cases and 73 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 4,636 positive cases and 27 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 3,316 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,201 positive cases and 13 deaths
