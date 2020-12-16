Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations soar and quickly approach 3,000 in December

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are soaring with 2,811 patients currently in the hospital, a new all-time high.

5,273 more cases have been reported since yesterday. there are now 451,874 confirmed cases statewide. Daily cases have surpassed 5,000 for 6 of the last 7 days. Nearly 6,000 North Carolinians have died.

The Pfizer vaccine will keep you immune for a minimum of two months, according the NCDHHS Q&A page.

On Tuesday Caldwell County health leaders reported all-time highs in daily cases and hospitalizations. 166 new cases were reported on Tuesday and a record 43 patients are currently in the hospital.

Also this week Novant Health expressed concern over an influx of patients seeking tests in their emergency rooms. Novant said test seekers should not go to the emergency rooms, but rather one of the healthcare providers testing sites.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 53,076 positive cases and 491 related deaths

Gaston County – 12,812 positive cases and 203 related deaths

Union County – 10,055 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Anson County – 1,198 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,635 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 9,068 positive cases and 120 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,319 positive cases and 151 related deaths

Iredell County – 7,629 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,428 positive cases and 125 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,443 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,159 positive cases and 117 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,109 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Burke County – 5,241 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,636 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,316 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Avery County – 1,201 positive cases and 13 deaths

