Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations soar to over 3,000 heading into the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Heading into the Christmas holiday, hospitalizations soared to a new all-time high surpassing the 3,000 mark for the first time with 3,001. The infection rate remains flat at 11%.

5,255 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 488,902 confirmed cases statewide.

Gov. Roy Cooper will provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the holidays. Officials have repeatedly discouraged people to not travel over the holidays.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools on Tuesday voted to revert to full remote instruction for pre-K and students with disabilities.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: