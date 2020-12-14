Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations set a new record on Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

A record 2,553 patients are currently in the hospital.

4,770 more cases were reported since yesterday. there are now over 441,000 cases statewide. The infection rate rose slightly on Monday to 11.6%.

States began receiving a vaccine to distribute on Monday. The initial vaccine distribution shipments began on Sunday from Michigan in a monumental effort to curb the Virus.

Last week the state’s modified stay-at-home order went into effect. Businesses and entertainment venues are now ordered closed before 10 p.m. on a nightly basis.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools reverted to full remote instruction on Monday, a decision made by CMS leaders last week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 51,896 positive cases and 485 related deaths

Gaston County – 12,534 positive cases and 194 related deaths

Union County – 9,783 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Anson County – 1,119 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,566 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 8,809 positive cases and 114 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,150 positive cases and 149 related deaths

Iredell County – 7,370 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,288 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,296 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 8,896 positive cases and 117 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,067 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Burke County – 5,125 positive cases and 71 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,544 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,220 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Avery County – 1,165 positive cases and 13 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES