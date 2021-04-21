Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain up as NC targets June 1 for full reopening

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

28.1 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated so far.

1,963 more cases are being reported since yesterday raising the state total to 952,529. Hospitalizations remain up after dipping under 1,000 and currently stand at 1,168 patients.

The infection rate is 7% and a sobering 43 additional deaths were reported meaning there are 12,480 related fatalities.

Two separate news conferences on Wednesday will feature Roy Cooper in the afternoon and Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris, both speaking about the pandemic.

Cooper said that he believes by June 1 all social distancing restrictions will be lifted, other than the mask mandate. Harris said that while she is concerned about COVID-19 data trending in the wrong direction, she said the county has seen major improvements at long-term care facilities, which at one point accounted for more than 50% of coronavirus fatalities.

President Joe Biden also spoke on Wednesday and praised leadership as the U.S. hit 200 million vaccinations.

On Monday CMS said they are seeing an uptick in multiple COVID-19 metrics categories including case rate, cases in schools, and infection rate. The World Health Organization reported this week that the global infection rate is currently at an all-time high.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: