Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain steady; deaths approach 11k statewide

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

New daily reported cases continued to decline with 1,514. 31 additional deaths were also reported, bringing statewide totals to 846,284 and 10,965 COVID-19-related deaths.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 1,563 patients. The infection rate rose slightly to 6.2%.

A total of 151 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Caldwell County nursing home facility since January, local health officials announced on Monday.

The United States topped more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the country continues to grapple with the issues with vaccine distribution and backlog.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff led a national moment of silence at sundown from the White House. They each lit a candle to mark the half-million deaths.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: