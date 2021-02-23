Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain steady; deaths approach 11k statewide

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
New daily reported cases continued to decline with 1,514. 31 additional deaths were also reported, bringing statewide totals to 846,284 and 10,965 COVID-19-related deaths.
Hospitalizations fell slightly to 1,563 patients. The infection rate rose slightly to 6.2%.
A total of 151 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Caldwell County nursing home facility since January, local health officials announced on Monday.
The United States topped more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the country continues to grapple with the issues with vaccine distribution and backlog.
Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff led a national moment of silence at sundown from the White House. They each lit a candle to mark the half-million deaths.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,860 positive cases and 72 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,254 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,798 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,115 positive cases and 136 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,144 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,512 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,228 positive cases and 275 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,115 positive cases and 214 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,386 positive cases and 373 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,130 positive cases and 185 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,683 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 95,323 positive cases and 839 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,636 positive cases and 270 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,686 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,351 positive cases and 191 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,911 positive cases and 101 related deaths