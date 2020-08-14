Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000; Total number of cases surpass 142,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,049 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Within 24 hours, 1,346 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 1,763 reported on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The state reported that 4,980 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,606 are in use. 5,723 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 1,877,402 coronavirus tests completed.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 142,170, and 2,313 people have died.
As of Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 116,969 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
Close to 50 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 22,850 positive cases and 253 related deaths
- Gaston County – 3,495 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Union County – 3,276 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Anson County – 363 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,207 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 2,753 positive cases and 50 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,316 positive cases and 50 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,946 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,286 positive cases and 23 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 908 positive cases and 10 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,216 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Alexander County – 327 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,686 positive cases and 27 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,252 positive cases and 12 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 897 positive cases and 12 related deaths
- Avery County – 99 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 314 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 168 positive cases and 1 related death
