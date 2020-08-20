Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000; total number of cases nears 150,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

1,972 more cases and 34 additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 149,904 confirmed cases and 2,465 related deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations remained over 1,000 for the third straight day with 1,023 patients.

Most state school districts began the academic school year this week, albeit virtually. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is doing fully remote learning. Union and Iredell counties are partially back to the classroom.

As of Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 127,749 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,593 positive cases and 266 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,716 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Union County – 3,551 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Anson County – 388 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,300 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,866 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,443 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,083 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,398 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Lincoln County – 966 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,345 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Alexander County – 354 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,753 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,320 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 945 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Avery County – 114 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 358 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 179 positive cases and 1 related death

