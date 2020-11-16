Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain high as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Officials reported 1,972 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 314,207 confirmed cases. The positive percentage of tests remains high at 8.1%. NCDHHS would like it at 5% or less.
Eight additional deaths were reported on Monday, raising the state tally to 4,814. Hospitalizations increased to 1,424.
For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.
Virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend — 1 million of them recorded in just the past week. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 38,526 positive cases and 417 related deaths
- Gaston County – 8,959 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Union County – 6,849 positive cases and 67 related deaths
- Anson County – 816 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,687 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 5,900 positive cases and 101 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,909 positive cases and 123 related deaths
- Iredell County – 4,573 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,786 positive cases and 95 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,935 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Catawba County – 5,690 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,315 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Burke County – 3,245 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 3,052 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 2,281 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Avery County – 733 positive cases and 2 deaths
