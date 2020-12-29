Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain at record levels, approaching 3,400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain at record levels and are quickly approaching 4,000 patients, currently standing at 3,377. This time last month there were under 2,000.

NCDHHS said 3,563 more cases have been reported since Monday raising the state tally to 524,279. 6,574 related deaths have been recorded. The daily percent positive is 13.5%.

NCDHHS announced a partnership on Tuesday with NC Central to enhance outreach efforts in underserved communities.

“As the pandemic continues to disproportionately affect historically marginalized communities, it is essential that we reach those most impacted,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Health Services and co-lead of the Historically Marginalized Population Working Group, E. Benjamin Money, Jr., MPH. “By partnering with ACCORD, we are able to better ensure that we engage American Indian, African American and Latinx populations, as well as those without internet access, to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 61,093 positive cases and 545 related deaths

Gaston County – 15,018 positive cases and 234 related deaths

Union County – 12,034 positive cases and 96 related deaths

Anson County – 1,383 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,190 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 10,850 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Rowan County – 8,713 positive cases and 162 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,047 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Cleveland County – 6,466 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,235 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 10,860 positive cases and 141 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,564 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Burke County – 6,069 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,685 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,761 positive cases and 71 related deaths

Avery County – 1,328 positive cases and 15 related deaths

