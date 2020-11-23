Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high surpassing 1,600

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high surpassing 1,600 patients at 1,601. NCDHHS reports that to date, 5,039 people have died from the virus.

According to state health officials, 2,419 more cases were reported on Monday raising the state tally to 339,194. The infection rate is slightly down to 6.6%.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools system provided an update on Monday and added that the infection rate in schools is now up to 8.8%. 60 faculty members and 30 students have tested positive in the last week. There were 76 schools with at least one positive case within the last 14 days, which CMS chief Kathy Elling says ‘puts us in the red.’

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a record number of daily cases at more than 4,500. On Saturday, hospitalizations reached an all-time high with nearly 1,600 patients in the hospital. A record 9.2% infection rate was also set last week.

Governor Roy Cooper and state leaders will provide a COVID-19 update Monday at 2 p.m.

Holiday travelers were urged by both local and national health leaders to use caution during this Thanksgiving holiday week.

North Carolinians are prohibited from holding indoor gatherings with more than 10 people.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 41,073 positive cases and 430 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,637 positive cases and 177 related deaths

Union County – 7,181 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Anson County – 868 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,832 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,443 positive cases and 103 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,316 positive cases and 126 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,107 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,043 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,202 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,322 positive cases and 80 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,478 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Burke County – 3,589 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,296 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,517 positive cases and 49 related deaths

Avery County – 847 positive cases and 3 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES