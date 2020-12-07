Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high as cases approach 400K statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

A record 2,240 patients are currently in the hospital.

NCDHHS said 4,372 more cases were reported on Monday. There are now 399,362 confirmed cases and 5,560 related deaths statewide. The infection rate remains steady at 10.5%.

5,458 hospital beds remain available and staffed, while 15,326 are in use. 460 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds remain available and staffed, while 1,910 are in use.

A vaccine could be approved as early as Thursday. Atrium Health said on Monday that they were prepared to distribute the vaccine, if and when it is approved.

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced his appointments to serve as key members of his health team including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 47,547 positive cases and 470 related deaths

Gaston County – 11,286 positive cases and 193 related deaths

Union County – 8,749 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Anson County – 1,021 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,241 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,846 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,394 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,380 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,710 positive cases and 113 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,867 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,743 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,853 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Burke County – 4,503 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,935 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,967 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Avery County – 1,068 positive cases and 10 deaths

