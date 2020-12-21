Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations rebound to above 2.8k as health officials urge holiday safety; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,817 after two consecutive days of lower reported patients.

NCDHHS said 4,479 more cases are being reported since Sunday. There are now 483,647 confirmed cases statewide with 6,240 related deaths.

The rate of infection climbed to 11 percent.

Officials are cautioning North Carolinians ahead of this week’s holiday festivities to reduce travel as much as possible and limit gatherings. Under the current order, gatherings are to be no more than 10 people indoors.

Four businesses in Charlotte were cited for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order on COVID-19.

CMPD said Fish Table Computer Games, Skilled Arcarde, Clutch Kitchen and Pour House, and Bulldog Taproom were the businesses cited.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 56,517 positive cases and 507 related deaths

Gaston County – 13,756 positive cases and 218 related deaths

Union County – 10,852 positive cases and 90 related deaths

Anson County – 1,288 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,858positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 9,808 positive cases and 124 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,926 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Iredell County – 8,329 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,907positive cases and 131 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,754 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,976 positive cases and 128 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,299 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Burke County – 5,549 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,115 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,510 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Avery County – 1,237 positive cases and 15 related deaths

