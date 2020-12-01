Coronavirus in NC: State tops 2,000 hospitalizations for first time as cases pass 367,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high passing the 2,000 threshold for the first time with 2,033.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 367,395, and 5,284 people have died. 345,906 are molecular positive cases, and 21,489 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,322,548 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 10.2% of those tests have been positive.

5,552 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,411 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

Mecklenburg County Public Health also released new data on Tuesday. 3 in 4 cases were adults ages 20 to 59. Almost all deaths were among adults older than 60 and all deaths, with the exception of seven, were in patients with underlying health conditions.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, there have been 315,979 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 43,983 positive cases and 456 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,373 positive cases and 186 related deaths

Union County – 7,984 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Anson County – 941 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,013 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,116 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,794 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,675 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,378 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,509 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,052 positive cases and 89 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,663 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Burke County – 4,026 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,626 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,733 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Avery County – 977 positive cases and 24 deaths

