Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations lowest they’ve been in months

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Hospitalizations remain the lowest they’ve been in months, and stand at 1,414 current patients as of Saturday.

The infection rate continues to creep toward the 5% goal, and currently stands at 5.4%.

26 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 11,212 related fatalities.

2,643 more cases are being reported over the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 858,548 confirmed cases statewide.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief packaged took a big step forward overnight Saturday with members of the U.S. House voting to pass the bill.

The North Carolina stay-at-home ordered along with a number of other pandemic restrictions either expired or were relaxed on Friday. Among them, North Carolina bars will now be allowed to provide indoor options and ‘last call’ has been extended to 11 p.m. High school athletics are now also allowed to hold an increased amount of fans in the stands, depending upon the size of the venue.

