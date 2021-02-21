Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations keep falling, 30 more deaths reported on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations continued to dramatically fall and now stand at 1,647 current patients, the lowest that number has been since November. the infection rate increased slightly from 5.6 to 5.9%.

30 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. there are now 10,926 related fatalities statewide.

2,541 more cases have been recorded over the last 24 hours raising the state total to 842,637 confirmed.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will allow middle and high school students to return for in-person learning starting Monday. Fox 46 will be live at Hough High School.

Governor Roy Cooper said that last week’s severe weather around the U.S. will affect vaccine deliveries. Moderna vaccine shipments were delayed while only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines were shipped. Mecklenburg County canceled testing on Thursday at a site on Beatties Ford Road due to inclement area in the area.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: