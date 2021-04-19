Coronavirus in NC: 27% fully vaccinated; hospitalizations, infection rate rise

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
27.2% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, up from 22% at last report.
Hospitalizations are again over 1,000 after falling below that mark for four days last week, currently standing at 1,096 patients.
1,380 more cases are being reported since Sunday raising the state tally to 949,366. There are now 12,418 related fatalities. The infection rate remains above the 5% mark NCDHHS wants it to be at, currently standing at 6.8%.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said on Monday they saw an increase in case rate, infection rate, and cases within schools following the districts’ return from spring break and an increase to four days of in-person learning.
The White House COVID-19 Response Team, which includes CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave an update on Monday. Dr. Fauci said on Sunday he believes the pause will be lifted on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, and may include a waiver and be restricted based on age.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,293 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,491 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,059 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,750 positive cases and 149 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,922 positive cases and 248 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,135 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,649 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,145 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,706 positive cases and 409 related deaths
- Iredell County – 18,036 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,656 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 107,500 positive cases and 924 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,265 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,572 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 23,395 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,477 positive cases and 108 related deaths