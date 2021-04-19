Coronavirus in NC: 27% fully vaccinated; hospitalizations, infection rate rise

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

27.2% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, up from 22% at last report.

Hospitalizations are again over 1,000 after falling below that mark for four days last week, currently standing at 1,096 patients.

1,380 more cases are being reported since Sunday raising the state tally to 949,366. There are now 12,418 related fatalities. The infection rate remains above the 5% mark NCDHHS wants it to be at, currently standing at 6.8%.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said on Monday they saw an increase in case rate, infection rate, and cases within schools following the districts’ return from spring break and an increase to four days of in-person learning.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team, which includes CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave an update on Monday. Dr. Fauci said on Sunday he believes the pause will be lifted on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, and may include a waiver and be restricted based on age.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: