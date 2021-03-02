Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations increase slightly Tuesday; 34 additional deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,353 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
1,239 new cases were reported on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 863,409, and 11,288 people have died.
NCDHHS says that 5.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,311,881 coronavirus tests completed.
As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
Gov. Cooper may possibly accelerate who has access to vaccines on Tuesday, he speaks at 2 p.m. The emergency approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has opened up the door for more eligibility and additional appointments throughout the state.
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said on Monday.
Wednesday marks one year since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus was reported.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,919 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,299 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,828 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,236 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,540 positive cases and 236 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,643 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,472 positive cases and 281 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,304 positive cases and 217 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,780 positive cases and 377 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,486 positive cases and 192 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,816 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 97,203 positive cases and 864 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,928 positive cases and 283 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,849 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,784 positive cases and 198 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,009 positive cases and 105 related deaths