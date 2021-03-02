Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations increase slightly Tuesday; 34 additional deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,353 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

1,239 new cases were reported on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 863,409, and 11,288 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 5.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,311,881 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Gov. Cooper may possibly accelerate who has access to vaccines on Tuesday, he speaks at 2 p.m. The emergency approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has opened up the door for more eligibility and additional appointments throughout the state.

“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said on Monday.

Wednesday marks one year since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus was reported.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: