Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations increase as NC has fewest ICU beds available amid pandemic; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 2,157 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Friday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 382,534 and 5,467 people have died. 358,467 are molecular positive cases, and 24,067 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,461,220 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 11.2% of those tests have been positive.

4,751 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,270 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported. 412 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are currently available and staffed, and 1,986 are in use, according to NCDHHS.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, there have been 315,979 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 45,627 positive cases and 465 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,809 positive cases and 188 related deaths

Union County – 8,376 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Anson County – 978 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,128 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,409 positive cases and 109 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,093 positive cases and 136 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,002 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,540 positive cases and 112 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,702 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,381 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,731 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Burke County – 4,282 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,750 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,858 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Avery County – 1,008 positive cases and 8 deaths

