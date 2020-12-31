Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit new record at more than 3,400; Percent positive rate 13.3%; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,472 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 539,545, and 6,748 people have died. 493,951 are molecular positive cases, and 45,594 are antigen-positive cases.

6,715 new cases were reported on Thursday.

NCDHHS says that 13.3% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 6,898,509 coronavirus tests completed.

4,593 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,440 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Dec. 21, there have been 403,488 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon, however, as of Dec. 31, NCDHHS has not updated its information).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 62,454 positive cases and 554 related deaths

Gaston County – 15,513 positive cases and 239 related deaths

Union County – 12,505 positive cases and 98 related deaths

Anson County – 1,407 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,331 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 11,161 positive cases and 146 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,017 positive cases and 168 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,369 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Cleveland County – 6,675 positive cases and 139 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,378 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,101 positive cases and 158 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,662 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Burke County – 6,195 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,842 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,877 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Avery County – 1,342 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Latest headlines from FOX 46