Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit new record at 3,990; more than 9,000 new cases reported in 24 hours

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,990 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, NCDHHS experienced technical issues that prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data reported on Jan. 13 are lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time.

Data reported on Thursday, Jan. 14, will be higher as it will incorporate cases that should have been entered into the system on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

On Jan. 9, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 11,581 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day, 10,398, set on Jan. 7.

9,853 cases were reported on Thursday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 650,926, and 7,825 people have died. 589,265 are molecular positive cases, and 61,661 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 11.1% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,788,507 coronavirus tests completed.

4,638 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,446 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 11, there have been 521,475 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,154 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Anson County – 1,720 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 1,563 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 7,317 positive cases and 90 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 13,743 positive cases and 167 related deaths

Caldwell County – 7,008 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 13,330 positive cases and 201 related deaths

Cleveland County – 8,210 positive cases and 169 related deaths

Gaston County – 18,798 positive cases and 270 related deaths

Iredell County – 11,597 positive cases and 123 related deaths

Lincoln County – 6,694 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 74,470 positive cases and 650 related deaths

Rowan County – 11,144 positive cases and 201 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,226 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 15,650 positive cases and 125 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,661 positive cases and 81 related deaths