Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit an all-time high for 4th time in 5 days

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
Hospitalizations have hit a new all-time high at 3,123 current patients.
2,898 more cases were reported since yesterday raising the state tally to 516,828. 6,526 related deaths have been confirmed.
Pandemic unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired on Sunday after President Trump vetoed a new stimulus package demanding that paychecks for individuals be raised to $2,000.
State leaders have discouraged North Carolinians from unnecessary travel during the holidays including New Year’s week. Undert the current order, which does not expire until after the New Year, restaurants must close at 10 and stop serving alcohol past 9, meaning typical New Year’s Eve reservations and celebrations will not be happening. Restaurants are allowed to offer ‘to-go’ cocktails.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 60,144 positive cases and 540 related deaths
- Gaston County – 14,789 positive cases and 232 related deaths
- Union County – 11,786 positive cases and 95 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,369 positive cases and 23 related deaths
- Stanly County – 4,135 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 10,673 positive cases and 135 related deaths
- Rowan County – 8,614 positive cases and 162 related deaths
- Iredell County – 9,001 positive cases and 88 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 6,389 positive cases and 137 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 5,144 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 10,712 positive cases and 141 related deaths
- Alexander County – 2,512 positive cases and 29 related deaths
- Burke County – 5,978 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 5,603 positive cases and 28 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 3,726 positive cases and 69 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,321 positive cases and 15 related deaths
