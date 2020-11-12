Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit all-time high as case count passes 303,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,279 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Friday, Oct. 30, Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6 with a record of 2,908 set last Friday.

On Thursday, 2,893 new cases were reported.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends, and neighbors from getting sick.”



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 303,454, and 4,706 people have died. 289,204 are molecular positive cases, and 14,250 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,486,524 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.9% of those tests have been positive.

NCDHHS said 4,780 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,127 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, there have been 261,719 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 37,399 positive cases and 412 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,588 positive cases and 157 related deaths

Union County – 6,625 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Anson County – 793 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,614 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,620 positive cases and 98 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,712 positive cases and 122 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,396 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,662 positive cases and 93 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,838 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,425 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,217 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 3,111 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,956 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,173 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Avery County – 713 positive cases and 2 deaths

