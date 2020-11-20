Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit a new record at more than 1,500; Total case count passes 328,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,571 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS said 3,688 new cases were reported on Friday. A new daily record was reported on Thursday, Nov. 19, with 4,296 positive cases.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 328,846 and 4,979 people have died. 311,772 are molecular positive cases, and 17,074 are antigen-positive cases.
There have been 4,819,029 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.3% of those tests have been positive.
5,218 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,767 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Nov. 16, there have been 276,132 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 39,880 positive cases and 427 related deaths
- Gaston County – 9,338 positive cases and 174 related deaths
- Union County – 7,130 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Anson County – 848 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,764 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 6,197 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Rowan County – 5,133 positive cases and 126 related deaths
- Iredell County – 4,874 positive cases and 44 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,916 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 3,081 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 6,056 positive cases and 79 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,396 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Burke County – 3,425 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 3,187 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 2,422 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Avery County – 838 positive cases and 3 deaths
