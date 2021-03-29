Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations fall below 900 for second straight day

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
1,372 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 910,833. 12,085 total deaths have been reported.
Hospitalizations dropped to 873. The ‘daily percent positive’ rate increased to 5.7 percent.
Many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the state last Friday. Bars and clubs can now operate at 50 percent capacity.
Whether indoors or outdoors, museums, aquariums, salons and grooming businesses, and tattoo parlors are able to operate at 100 percent capacity while still maintaining social distancing and masks of course.
It’s 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors for restaurants, breweries, wineries, recreation activities, gyms, and amusement parks. Then for movie theaters, auditoriums, conference centers, and sports arenas, they can operate at 50 capacity indoors and outdoors.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,137 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,417 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,989 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,526 positive cases and 146 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,653 positive cases and 241 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,942 positive cases and 101 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,168 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,850 positive cases and 219 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,773 positive cases and 401 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,379 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,262 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 102,319 positive cases and 906 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,631 positive cases and 297 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,269 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,236 positive cases and 207 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,286 positive cases and 104 related deaths