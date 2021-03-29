Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations fall below 900 for second straight day

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,372 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 910,833. 12,085 total deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations dropped to 873. The ‘daily percent positive’ rate increased to 5.7 percent.

Many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the state last Friday. Bars and clubs can now operate at 50 percent capacity.

Whether indoors or outdoors, museums, aquariums, salons and grooming businesses, and tattoo parlors are able to operate at 100 percent capacity while still maintaining social distancing and masks of course.

It’s 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors for restaurants, breweries, wineries, recreation activities, gyms, and amusement parks. Then for movie theaters, auditoriums, conference centers, and sports arenas, they can operate at 50 capacity indoors and outdoors.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: