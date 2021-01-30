Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations fall below 3,000 for the first time in over a month

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Hospitalizations continued to decline and have dropped below 3,000 for the first time in more than a month, with 2,883 current patients. The infection rate also continues to drop, now standing at 8.4%.

Sadly, 130 additional deaths were reported on Saturday. There are now 9,287 related fatalities statewide.

6,168 more cases were reported since yesterday raising the state tally to 752,627.

The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office.

The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.

A new variant of the coronavirus emerged Thursday in the United States for the first. The mutated version of the virus, first identified in South Africa, was found in two cases in South Carolina.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: