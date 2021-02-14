Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations fall below 2K for the first time in months

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
Hospitalizations continued to fall dramatically, falling below 2,000 for the first time in months. There are now 1,989 patients currently in the hospital. The last time data remained consistently below the 2,000 mark was before Thanksgiving
The infection rate is also down, last reported to be 6.5%. 38 additional deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours making that 10,491 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
3,170 more cases were reported on Sunday raising the total to 821,894 confirmed cases statewide.
Monday is a big day for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools as students will finally return to the classroom for in-person instruction after the district made the decision over a month ago to switch to full remote learning. Middle and high school students do not return until next Monday, February 22 and they will do one week in class and then two weeks remote.
Mass vaccination events were held in and around the Charlotte metro this weekend including at the Spectrum Center in Uptown and the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.
“What we see is there is still a great demand for people to get appointments,” John Howard, an organizer with Novant Health said. “We still have people today who have appointments today who have appointments that ain’t happening until April or May.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,756 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,203 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,776 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,919 positive cases and 125 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,542 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,361 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,811 positive cases and 263 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,849 positive cases and 209 related deaths
- Gaston County – 22,773 positive cases and 362 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,615 positive cases and 173 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,441 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 92,803 positive cases and 815 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,231 positive cases and 265 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,424 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Union County – 19,733 positive cases and 184 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,803 positive cases and 97 related deaths