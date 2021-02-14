Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations fall below 2K for the first time in months

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations continued to fall dramatically, falling below 2,000 for the first time in months. There are now 1,989 patients currently in the hospital. The last time data remained consistently below the 2,000 mark was before Thanksgiving

The infection rate is also down, last reported to be 6.5%. 38 additional deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours making that 10,491 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

3,170 more cases were reported on Sunday raising the total to 821,894 confirmed cases statewide.

Monday is a big day for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools as students will finally return to the classroom for in-person instruction after the district made the decision over a month ago to switch to full remote learning. Middle and high school students do not return until next Monday, February 22 and they will do one week in class and then two weeks remote.

Mass vaccination events were held in and around the Charlotte metro this weekend including at the Spectrum Center in Uptown and the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

“What we see is there is still a great demand for people to get appointments,” John Howard, an organizer with Novant Health said. “We still have people today who have appointments today who have appointments that ain’t happening until April or May.”

