Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations drop for the first time this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

For the first time this week, hospitalizations dropped with the current number of patients being 2,846, down 18 from Friday. The infection rate is up to 11.3%.

6,164 more cases are being reported since yesterday. there are now 472,268 confirmed cases and 6,184 related deaths.

The state reported a record 8,444 daily cases on Friday.

On Monday Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris is expected to provide a COVID-19 update ahead of the holiday and New Year’s Eve.

A second coronavirus stimulus package is still being hashed out heading into the holiday break. Sunday at midnight is the deadline.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 55,175 positive cases and 504 related deaths

Gaston County – 13,400 positive cases and 217 related deaths

Union County – 10,541 positive cases and 89 related deaths

Anson County – 1,253 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,783 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 9,516 positive cases and 122 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,724 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Iredell County – 8,021 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,762 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,632 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,641 positive cases and 126 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,226 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Burke County – 5,420 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,927 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,427 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Avery County – 1,225 positive cases and 15 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES