Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations drop, CMS case rate remains in red

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
32.8% of the total population in North Carolina has been fully vaccinated. Last week NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they’d like that number to be at 2/3 statewide by June 1 in order to continue to ease restrictions.
Daily cases are down with 1,126 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 with 1,007 current patients.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools also released its latest data during a virtual briefing Monday at 12:30 p.m. The infection rate and case rate per 100,000 people are both down slightly but remain in red with substantial concern for community spread and yellow meaning moderate concern.
May ushers in the first full week the outdoor mask mandate is lifted. Governor Cooper signed the executive order lifting the mandate beginning on Friday.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,360 positive cases and 84 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,541 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,101 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,891 positive cases and 153 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 21,581 positive cases and 252 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,267 positive cases and 105 related deaths
- Catawba County – 19,242 positive cases and 300 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,353 positive cases and 224 related deaths
- Gaston County – 26,286 positive cases and 420 related deaths
- Iredell County – 18,489 positive cases and 207 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,897 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 110,561 positive cases and 941 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16661 positive cases and 300 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,731 positive cases and 131 related deaths
- Union County – 24,071 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,582 positive cases and 111 related deaths