Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations drop, CMS case rate remains in red

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

32.8% of the total population in North Carolina has been fully vaccinated. Last week NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they’d like that number to be at 2/3 statewide by June 1 in order to continue to ease restrictions.

Daily cases are down with 1,126 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 with 1,007 current patients.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools also released its latest data during a virtual briefing Monday at 12:30 p.m. The infection rate and case rate per 100,000 people are both down slightly but remain in red with substantial concern for community spread and yellow meaning moderate concern.

May ushers in the first full week the outdoor mask mandate is lifted. Governor Cooper signed the executive order lifting the mandate beginning on Friday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: