Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations drop again as state leaders urge holiday travelers to use caution

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have dropped for the second straight day, now down to 2,748 patients currently in the hospital.

6,900 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 479,168 confirmed cases statewide with 6,224 related deaths.

Officials are cautioning North Carolinians ahead of this week’s holiday festivities to reduce travel as much as possible and limit gatherings. Under the current order, gatherings are to be no more than 10 people indoors. The rate of infection continues to gradually decline as well, now down to 10.6%.

A Sunday deadline at midnight looms in Washington for Congress to agree on a second stimulus package. Late Saturday night both sides of the political aisle came to an agreement passing a major obstacle. The package is said to cost in the neighborhood of $1 trillion, which would make it the largest economic packages in American history.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 55,994 positive cases and 507 related deaths

Gaston County – 13,597 positive cases and 217 related deaths

Union County – 10,711 positive cases and 89 related deaths

Anson County – 1,267 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,819 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 9,684 positive cases and 124 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,859 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Iredell County – 8,234 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,848 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,697 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,776 positive cases and 128 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,273 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Burke County – 5,485 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,024 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,481 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Avery County – 1,230 positive cases and 15 deaths

