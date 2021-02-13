Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations half of what they were a month ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Hospitalizations continued to drop dramatically and now stand at 2,101 current patients. There were nearly 4,000 just a month ago.

4,130 more cases were reported since Friday raising the overall number statewide to 818,724 confirmed cases so far. The death toll stands at 10,453.

Mecklenburg County Public Health released a statement on Saturday regarding a reported delay in receiving vaccinations.

Yesterday (Friday, Feb. 12) we announced that the COVID-19 vaccine delivery for the week of Feb. 9 was delayed and delivery was not expected until Monday, Feb. 15. However, the COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived TODAY.

Individuals have been contacted by Public Health if there was a need to postpone their appointment. Vaccination appointments that are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 will NOT be affected by the delayed delivery.

We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we continue to work to protect our community’s health during this time.

On Saturday Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio began community discussions surrounding the fiscal year 2020 county budget where education and debt will be some of the focal points.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will return to in-person instruction on Monday. High school students are set for a return the following week.

The state surpassed 10,000 deaths and 800,000 cases this past week since the start of the pandemic.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: