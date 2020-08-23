Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations dip under 900 for 1st time in nearly 2 months

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations dipped below 900 for the first time since in almost two months. Currently, there are 898 patients in the hospital.

1,472 more cases and 10 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. there are now 155,113 confirmed cases and 2,531 related deaths statewide.

Most of the state of North Carolina will begin week two of returning to schools, some doing in-person instruction, others doing remote learning. UNC Charlotte announced on Sunday that the fall semester will begin fully remote, and that in-person instruction won’t begin until at least October 1.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is set to host a scaled down version of the Republican National Convention. Most of the convention is expected to be virtual, and President Donald Trump is expected to fly into Charlotte on Monday, although his schedule in the Queen City is unknown. Trump will then visit a produce growth and distribution center outside Asheville, where he is expected to make remarks.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 24,129 positive cases and 271 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,814 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Union County – 3,679 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Anson County – 400 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,375 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,958 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,556 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,187 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,474 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,012 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,436 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Alexander County – 366 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,792 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,354 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 976 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 119 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 382 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 184 positive cases and 1 related death

